Broadcast date: 12 December 2023 — Speakers: Pamela Tuxworth, Jimmy Nicholls

What we have learned so far and other thoughts on the new European patent litigation system.

The Unified Patent Court (UPC) opened for business in June this year. In this webinar, we will look at how UPC litigation has been shaping up over the first six months, including practical tips based on our experiences so far.

Topics will include:

Interactions with the UPC

Accessibility of submissions to third parties

Recoverable costs

Reasons to use the UPC

