When you think of the festive season, you may think of presents, office parties, and copious amounts of chocolate.

But what about patents?

To celebrate the season, we have gathered together some festive-themed patents as a reminder that, even during Christmas, there is something to be patented!

Pear Tree Decoration

Were you hoping for a partridge in a pear tree this Christmas? Well look no further! US3,867,2371 claims "an artificial topless pear tree" with "an artificial partridge" resting on top. The tree comes with twelve packages, placed at the base of the tree, which contain miniature figurines of pears, a partridge, two turtle doves, three French hens, four calling birds... you get the idea!

Snowball Forming Apparatus

Aside from tree decorating, another favourite festive past-time is snowball fighting. But as US2009/02528222 observes, the "process of forming the snowballs is generally very tedious".

To address this problem, this application claims "a snowball forming apparatus" which includes two elongated members hingedly coupled at their centres. Each member has a hemispherical cup at the same end so, when brought together, "a snowball is formed from the snow received in the cavity of the each of the first hemispherical cup and the second hemispherical cup".

Novelty Decorative Hat

Parties and other social events are a staple of the festive season. For those unsure of what to wear, US6,223,3553 has you covered. This patent claims "a decorative stocking hat" with a plurality of lights attached to the outside of the hat. The lights can be turned on or off using switching means in a pouch at the end of the hat.

As can be seen from Figure 1, what this hat lacks in style, it makes up for in festive cheer.

Tinsel Dispensing Tool

In between the tree decorating, snowball fights, and social events, most people are short of time at Christmas. Luckily, US4,138,0484 describes a tinsel dispensing tool, in the general configuration of a pistol, which makes the task of decking the halls with boughs of tinsel a lot faster.

The application describes that the tinsel dispensing tool includes a spool of tinsel and a motor. The motor trigger of the tool is in the conventional trigger position of a pistol. Upon activation of the motor, rollers drive to shoot the tinsel from the tool.

Santa Claus Toy

And finally, what would Christmas be without Santa Claus?

CN1021257615 describes Santa as "the most popular symbol of Christmas". The application discloses an outdoor Santa Claus toy and an indoor Santa Claus toy. When a visitor to a house approaches the outdoor toy, the toy activates by moving and playing a pre-recorded welcome message. The outdoor toy then alerts the indoor toy, via wireless communication, of the visitor's presence at the house. On the visitor's entry indoors, the indoor toy activates by moving and playing a similar welcome message.

These toys may not be the real thing, but they will definitely bring some festive cheer to visitors!

Footnotes

