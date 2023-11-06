National Engineering Day is on 1 November 2023 and recognises the significant contribution that engineers make and the impact that the engineering profession has on our everyday lives.

The theme for this year is sustainable engineering and so the focus is on how engineers contribute to helping us live in a less wasteful way and the innovations created by engineers that improve lives by saving energy and resources. This focus also provides an added opportunity for innovation.

Patents play a key role in protecting those innovations and act as a catalyst for economic growth, stimulating investment and incentivising further research and development. At Venner Shipley, we help to protect the innovative contributions made by many engineering companies, large and small, and are proud to celebrate National Engineering Day with them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.