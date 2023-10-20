The UK space sector continues to shine on the world stage, evidenced by the recent announcement that UK start-up Pulsar Fusion is on the verge of successfully developing a practical nuclear fusion rocket engine.
Such an engine would represent the first of its kind ever developed. Capable of achieving a level of power 1000 times that of conventional ion thrusters, this technology looks set to totally redefine the space travel capabilities of the human race.
Where journeys to Mars powered by conventional rocket technologies last around 7 months, Pulsar Fusion believe that their nuclear fusion rocket engine could send people to Mars and bring them back in weeks rather than months – an astounding improvement.
Pulsar Fusion have formed a partnership with the University of Michigan and Princeton Satellite Systems in the interest of bringing this technology to life.
Operating at the very cusp of human technological capabilities, there appears to be a high probability that many aspects of Pulsar Fusion's engine are protectable by Intellectual Property (IP) rights, such as patents, designs and copyright. Having a solid IP strategy in place is not only helpful for attracting investors, research partners and commercial partners, but can also aid in navigating ownership of any developed IP arising from Pulsar Fusions activities alone or with their partners.
For example, wherever collaborative efforts lead to the development of novel and inventive – and thus potentially patentable – technologies, it is important to record who exactly devised the invention. This is important for determining ownership of patent applications/patents arising from collaborations.
Similar considerations apply, for example, to recoding the designer of a novel design and the author of new software code.
Getting the IP strategy right at the beginning is key for ensuring a smooth and prosperous business relationship for all involved.
"A fusion rocket could allow us to send people to see the rings of Saturn or the moons of Jupiter."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.