Published in the On-Topic Patent Hold-up and the pharmaceutical sector

Authored by Wladimir Soltmann, the article focuses on how patent hold-up – at the confluence of competition law and intellectual property law – is handled by US courts.

In recent years, patent hold-up has raised a number of difficulties in both the United States and the European Union. While patent hold-up originally appeared in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, it is now spreading to the pharmaceutical sector. Should it be condemned or considered lawful under competition rules? This article attempts to provide some food for thought in response to this question.

To read this complete article visit Concurrences.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.