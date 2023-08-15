UK:
The Race For Marginal Gains Enters The Patent Arena
15 August 2023
Marks & Clerk
I would not consider "Cycling Weekly" as one of my
usual sources of IP news. And yet, with the Cycling World
Championships in Glasgow coming to a close, it would appear that
the combination of a high profile competition, continued innovation
in aerodynamics, and the desire to secure "marginal
gains" on the velodrome in the run up towards Paris 2024 could
well place a patent for a fast track bike at the centre of a major
IP dispute. Combine this with unusual claim language, tricky
interpretation, and a little bit of rivalry between cycling
federations, and this could become really interesting...
British Cycling is considering taking legal action over
potential patent infringements from the new bikes of the Japanese
Track Cycling Federation and French Track Cycling
Federation
