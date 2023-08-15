I would not consider "Cycling Weekly" as one of my usual sources of IP news. And yet, with the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow coming to a close, it would appear that the combination of a high profile competition, continued innovation in aerodynamics, and the desire to secure "marginal gains" on the velodrome in the run up towards Paris 2024 could well place a patent for a fast track bike at the centre of a major IP dispute. Combine this with unusual claim language, tricky interpretation, and a little bit of rivalry between cycling federations, and this could become really interesting...

British Cycling is considering taking legal action over potential patent infringements from the new bikes of the Japanese Track Cycling Federation and French Track Cycling Federation www.cyclingweekly.com/...

