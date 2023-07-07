As reported by Intelligent Transport, the Go-Ahead Group has introduced a fleet of 54 hydrogen fuelled buses in the Gatwick area south of London. This is great news for the surrounding area as hydrogen fueled buses operate with "zero emissions" - it is just water that exits their tailpipes! Furthermore, the byproduct of the production of the hydrogen is usually just oxygen - also commercially useful, such as in the medical industry. It can also be generated using green electricity and electrolysers - such as from solar panels and wind turbines. It is therefore great to see this expanding adoption of hydrogen technologies in the transport sector.

Given the fixed route of buses, it is much easier to manage the refueling of hydrogen buses than hydrogen cars, and thus it is economical to invest in large liquid hydrogen fueling stations for public transport infrastructure. For this fleet, the liquid hydrogen will be stored at the Metrobus Crawley depot and it will be used to fill large gas tanks on the buses' roofs. Intelligent Transport reports that the intention is to provide the capacity to refuel over 100 buses daily, making it the largest facility of its kind in Europe. 34 additional buses are intended to join this growing fleet over the next 18 months to utilise this capacity.

These 54 buses expand the growing UK fleet of zero emission buses. According to Richard Holden MP, Minister for Roads and Local Transport, the UK fleet is approaching 3400 buses across the UK; close to the target of 4000 zero emission buses.

We have extensive experience in the hydrogen sector, particularly in respect of securing patents for fuel cells and electrolysers, and adjoining technologies. We also recognise and celebrate the importance of the hydrogen sector to the UK economy.

