UK:
Identifying/Finding A Unitary Patent (Video)
08 June 2023
Marks & Clerk
In our latest bitesize guide to the UPC and the UP, Thomas Prock explains:
- Registration (and notification of registration) for unitary
patent protection
- The mechanics of the UP Register as part of the EP
Register
- An overview of the Register's advanced search
interface
- How search results in the Register are displayed
To learn more about the UPC, we invite you to browse our
extensive UPC and UP resources here.
