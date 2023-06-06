Today marks the launch of the new Unified Patent Court (UPC) and unitary patent (UP) system in Europe – the culmination of decades of work, bringing with it fundamental changes to the way in which patents can be litigated in Europe.

The arrival of the UPC

The introduction of the European patent package involving the creation of a single court in which to hear European patent disputes (the Unified Patent Court (UPC)) and unitary patent right (UP), across most of the EU, has been a very long time coming but now it is a reality, patent strategies for businesses functioning in Europe, both in and out of the UPC participating member states will need reconsideration.

The new UP right is now available as an option at grant, covering the 17 UPC EU member states with one patent that will be enforced exclusively through the UPC's centralised system. Those not wishing their current European patents (EPs) and those granting over the next 7 years (the transition period) to be subject to the UPC's jurisdiction, can opt their EPs out of the UPC's jurisdiction, but once the transition period is over, all newly granting EPs will be subject to the jurisdiction of the UPC exclusively.

The new UPC court system has jurisdiction over EPs in all UPC participating EU member states (currently 17), but litigation will also need to continue in non-participating EPC states (including the UK and in the seven EU member states that have not yet ratified the UPC Agreement (three of which have declared an intention not to join at all) and in national courts of participating states in relation to EPs opted out of the UPC's jurisdiction.

So, as well as litigation in the UPC, the execution and management of multi-jurisdictional patent litigation, in which our team has unrivalled experience, will still be a key element of patent enforcement in Europe.

