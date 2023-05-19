Report introduction

In the introduction to the 2022 report, LOT Network state:

"2022 was another record year for LOT Network, with 831 new members joining our community. Each year, in LOT's 8-year history, has been a record year of growth – proof that LOT has become the solution of choice to address the NPE issue."

LOT Network had over 2,700 members as of 2022 – this is up from 1,700 members in 2021.

Highlights

Cipher's Universal Technology Taxonomy (UTT) system is widely used by those doing patent portfolio analysis. The top three technology areas for patents owned by LOT Network members are:

More than 117,044 assets have already left LOT Network, of which over 4,717 have gone to PAEs. Due to the transparency, uniformity, and wide-adoption of the LOT Agreement itself, none of these assets have been asserted against LOT Members

LOT Network has aggregated rights to the largest patent portfolio in the world. There are now over 3,652,925 active worldwide assets and counting subject to the LOT Agreement

Information (332, 148 patent families – 28%)

Mechanical (262,263 patent families – 22%)

Electrical (142,870 patent families – 12%)

The ADAPT scheme was launched at the annual LOT Network BRIDGE meeting in 2022

