Report introduction
In the introduction to the 2022 report, LOT Network state:
"2022 was another record year for LOT Network, with 831 new members joining our community. Each year, in LOT's 8-year history, has been a record year of growth – proof that LOT has become the solution of choice to address the NPE issue."
LOT Network had over 2,700 members as of 2022 – this is up from 1,700 members in 2021.
Highlights
- Cipher's Universal Technology Taxonomy (UTT) system is widely used by those doing patent portfolio analysis. The top three technology areas for patents owned by LOT Network members are:
- More than 117,044 assets have already left LOT Network, of which over 4,717 have gone to PAEs. Due to the transparency, uniformity, and wide-adoption of the LOT Agreement itself, none of these assets have been asserted against LOT Members
- LOT Network has aggregated rights to the largest patent portfolio in the world. There are now over 3,652,925 active worldwide assets and counting subject to the LOT Agreement
- Information (332, 148 patent families – 28%)
- Mechanical (262,263 patent families – 22%)
- Electrical (142,870 patent families – 12%)
- The ADAPT scheme was launched at the annual LOT Network BRIDGE meeting in 2022
