Broadcast date: 25 April 2023 - Speakers: Chris Milton, Imogen Parry

Disclaimers are negative limitations incorporated into patent claims, enabling a patentee to exclude subject-matter from the scope of the claims. We will review the current state of the law surrounding the use of disclaimers at the EPO, and then consider examples of how these can be used to your advantage, both when pursuing patent protection and when attacking problematic patents.

Topics covered will include:

Considering when disclaimers may be appropriate at the EPO

The state of EPO case law concerning allowability of disclaimers

Preparing a case where disclaimers may be needed: drafting tips

Attacking weak disclaimers

Case studies

Audience questions

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.