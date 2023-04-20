On 29 March, our leading lawyers in Düsseldorf, Milan, Paris and London hosted a webinar exploring what businesses need to know and what they need to be doing now to prepare for the Unified Patent Court (UPC), which is set to start hearing cases on 1 June 2023. The presentation was followed by a short Q&A.

A recording of the webinar is now available on demand.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.