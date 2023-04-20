UK:
Webinar Recording: The UPC Countdown Has Started – Are You Ready?
20 April 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
On 29 March, our leading lawyers in Düsseldorf, Milan,
Paris and London hosted a webinar exploring what businesses need to
know and what they need to be doing now to prepare for the Unified
Patent Court (UPC), which is set to start hearing cases on 1 June
2023. The presentation was followed by a short Q&A.
A recording of the webinar is now available on demand.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
