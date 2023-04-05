Hydrogen is going to play a key role in the decarbonisation of the transport sector. This article describes how three major players have brought together their expertise under Project BRUNEL to develop a hydrogen powered research engine that will enable them to evaluate a variety of factors that influence fuel efficiency and emissions with the aim of increasing the use of hydrogen as an alternative zero-emissions fuel solution.

"The project is a fantastic opportunity for the partner companies to leverage their existing knowledge to the meet the challenges of zero-carbon transportation here in the UK." www.theengineer.co.uk/...

