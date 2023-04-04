Wallace and Gromit are at it again with the 14th edition of the "Cracking Ideas" competition! A great initiative from the UK Intellectual Property Office and Aardman to engage children and introduce them to IP. As an IP attorney and a fan of the duo growing up, I find this truly inspiring. Further information is available on the UKIPO's webpage here.

