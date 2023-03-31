Against the backdrop of the 2023 Boat Race taking place, our thoughts turn to the traditional competition between the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, writes Philip Martin, Partner at Intellectual Property specialist Marks & Clerk.

While the most high-profile field of contention may be in sports, as patent attorneys we prefer to look to other measures of success, and here we consider which is the most entrepreneurial university – Oxford or Cambridge?

Some of the highest valuations achieved tend to be for biotech companies, a field in which both Cambridge and Oxford are internationally renowned. Or perhaps they can cooperate in AI, the fastest growing spinout sector? The idea of an Oxford-Cambridge arc suggests a synergistic collaboration. It doesn't feel like that is there yet, but given what each university has achieved on its own, what could they achieve working more closely together? www.businessweekly.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.