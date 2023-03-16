A patent that has been granted by the European Patent Office may subsequently be made effective in any of the countries for which a designation, extension or validation fee has been paid. This process is commonly known as "validation" of the European patent.

For European patents with a grant date on or after 1 June 2023, it will in most cases1 be possible to validate a European patent via one of two routes:

Direct national validation in any of the countries of interest (i.e. up to 43 separate countries in total); or

Validation as a "Unitary Patent" (a single patent right covering 17 of the 27 EU countries2), in addition to direct national validation in any of the remaining non-EU countries and non-participating EU countries of interest.

Direct national validation

For direct national validation of a European patent, some countries impose translation requirements as part of the validation procedure. In general, any required translations must be submitted within three months of the grant date of the patent. The translation requirements vary significantly between the different countries. The majority of European patents are in English, and for such patents, the following requirements apply:

Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Morocco, Switzerland, Tunisia and the United Kingdom have no post-grant translation requirements. Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cambodia, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Sweden and Slovenia require a translation of the claims of the patent (but not the entire specification) in the appointed language to be filed. Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain and Turkey require a translation of the entire specification in the appointed language to be filed. This includes a translation of the sequence listing, if one is present.

The attached annex sets out the requirements for each country, including the appointed language where relevant. As is evident from the annex, in some countries it is possible to re-use a translation prepared for another country with the same appointed language. For example, a Greek translation can be used in both Greece and Cyprus, an Italian translation can be used in both Italy and San Marino, a Croatian translation can be used in both Croatia and Bosnia & Herzegovina, a Serbian translation can be used in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina, and a Romanian translation can be used in both Romania and Moldova.

In some countries, the translation that is filed is regarded as the authentic text for determining infringement by a third party, in the event that the text of the translation of the patent that is filed is narrower in scope than the text of the patent in the language of proceedings before the EPO. It is therefore important to use high-quality translations when filing national validation requests.

Unitary patent

One requirement of validation as a Unitary Patent is that a translation of the full text of the patent into one other language must be submitted within one month of the grant date. For the majority of European patents that are in English, the translation may be into any other official EU language. However, if the language of the European patent is French or German, the translation must be into English.

The requirement for the translation to be in "any" EU language, i.e. not necessarily the official language of an EU country that is actually participating in the Unitary Patent system, can be strategically useful to applicants. In particular, an applicant may use a single translation both for (a) validation as a Unitary Patent and (b) national validation in a country that is not participating in the Unitary Patent system but which requires translation of the full text of the patent into a language that is also an EU language. For example, an applicant may use a single Spanish translation of the patent both for validation as a Unitary Patent and for direct national validation in Spain, or a single Polish translation of the patent both for validation as a Unitary Patent and for direct national validation in Poland.

The translation filed to obtain a Unitary Patent will be for information purposes only (i.e. it will not have a legally binding effect), but should not be a machine translation.

Cost-effective European patent validations

Annex - translation requirements for direct national validation of European patents in English

Country code Country Translation requirement AL Albania Claims only into Albanian AT Austria Full text into German BA Bosnia & Herzegovina Claims only into Bosnian, Croatian or Serbian BE Belgium No translation needed BG Bulgaria Full text into Bulgarian CH/LI Switzerland/Liechtenstein No translation needed CY Cyprus Full text into Greek CZ Czech Republic Full text into Czech DE Germany No translation needed DK Denmark Claims only into Danish EE Estonia Full text into Estonian ES Spain Full text into Spanish FI Finland Claims only into Finnish FR France No translation needed GB United Kingdom No translation needed GR Greece Full text into Greek HR Croatia Claims only into Croatian HU Hungary Claims only into Hungarian IE Ireland No translation needed IS Iceland Claims only into Icelandic IT Italy Full text into Italian KH Cambodia Claims only into Khmer LT Lithuania Claims only into Lithuanian LU Luxembourg No translation needed LV Latvia Claims only into Latvian MA Morocco No translation needed 3 MC Monaco No translation needed MD Moldova Full text into Romanian ME Montenegro Claims only into Montenegrin 4 MK North Macedonia Claims only into Macedonian MT Malta No translation needed NL Netherlands Claims only into Dutch NO Norway Claims only into Norwegian PL Poland Full text into Polish PT Portugal Full text into Portuguese RO Romania Full text into Romanian RS Serbia Full text into Serbian SE Sweden Claims only into Swedish SI Slovenia Claims only into Slovene SK Slovakia Full text into Slovak SM San Marino Full text into Italian TN Tunisia No translation needed TR Turkey Full text into Turkish

Footnotes

1 Certain restrictions apply to validation as a Unitary Patent. In particular, in order to be eligible for a Unitary Patent, the patent must have a filing date of 1 March 2007 or later (this being the date when the last participating country, Malta, joined the EPC), the patent must designate all of the countries which have indicated that they will take part in the Unitary Patent system, and the patent must have the same claims for all such countries.

2 The 17 countries that currently participate in the Unitary Patent system are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden.

3 For validation in Morocco, it is necessary to file a translation of the claims only into French or Arabic. However, a French translation of the claims will already have been prepared in order to file a response to the communication under Rule 71(3) EPC at the EPO. Thus, in practice, there are no further post-grant translation requirements in Morocco.

4 Although Montenegrin and Serbian are officially different languages, there has not yet been any significant divergence since Montenegro gained independence from Serbia. A Serbian translation of the claims can therefore be used in Montenegro (as well as in Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina).

