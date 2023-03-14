Dealroom and Cipher are excited to announce their partnership, bringing patent data to dealroom's customers to enhance their search for great startups.

Dealroom is the only platform that provides data and intelligence on startups and tech ecosystems that now includes information on patents by technology for each startup. Dealroom is using Cipher's classified patent data in the patent intelligence part of the platform.

You can now use patent filings as criteria in your startup searches and funding round filtering. You can also dive into a company's patent history with the heatmap tool, which gives an instant overview of the total number of patents held by year, by patent category, and more, to gain insights into a company's innovation strategy and timelines.

Cipher uses machine learning to classify all 44 million + patents in the world into technology areas. You are now able to access this through the dealroom by company or technology area.

Dealroom and Cipher both believe in bringing transparency to data to enable better business decisions. With this collaboration the investor community can use patent intelligence to discover promising companies, optimise portfolios, and stay ahead of the competition by automating innovation analysis.

