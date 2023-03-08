After years of debate and preparation, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) is set to start accepting cases on 1 June 2023. We invite you to join our pan-European IP team for a webinar on 29 March 2023 as we assess the biggest shake-up in the region's approach to IP for a generation. The changes will impact on those with European patents (EPs) as well as those selling into or operating in Europe even if they do not have EPs.

Our leading lawyers from Düsseldorf, Milan, Paris and London will explain what you need to know and what you should be doing now to prepare for the UPC and unitary patent (UP).

The webinar will cover:

How will your existing and future European patents be impacted by the new system?

How can you use the one-stop-shop nature of patent enforcement in the era of the UPC to your benefit?

What opportunities and risks does the initial parallel jurisdiction of the UPC and national courts over European patents present?

What risks are there for parties brought into the UPC system as defendants and facing pan-European injunctions and damages?

What is the picture for unitary patents – a new supra-national patent right for Europe?

What should your business be doing now to prepare?

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A during which you will have the opportunity to ask our European team questions you might have about the upcoming UPC and UP.

