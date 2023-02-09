It is with great pleasure that we share with you our annual review of UK patent judgments in 2022: 'A Slightly Slippery Slope'.

The paper comprehensively reviews the patent decisions of the courts of England and Wales, laced with comment and opinion on the big issues arising. In a busy year for patent case law, the judgments in 2022 developed some legal tests, consolidated others, and on some points put out reasoning that we think invites a fair bit of commentary.

Highlights include:

What is the 'inventive concept' and is it the same for all purposes?

Does the implied licence doctrine have a place in the assessment of indirect (s.60(2)) infringement?

The first Formstein defence

The territorial reach of the Patents Act – into the North Sea?

Should American Cyanamid remain the test for the award of injunctive relief in 2023?

Can an online take-down amount to a threat of infringement proceedings?

When will the court permit alternative service out of the jurisdiction?

Who is the "Judge of the Year" for 2022?

A recording of our 26 January 2023 presentation, also entitled A Slightly Slippery Slope, will be made available separately.

