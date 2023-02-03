These days, even the most basic of smartwatches have more functions than you could once have imagined. It's a fast-evolving area of innovation, which increasingly overlaps with medical device technology. It's no longer about how much you're moving or sleeping. Current features are a lot more sophisticated in the level of medical information generated. One such feature is light-based pulse oximetry - a technique used to indirectly determine oxygenation levels in a non-invasive and continuous manner. Given the potential value of this innovation, it is no surprise that the owner of the patents covering this technology has sought to defend its IP rights, resulting in a potential import ban of the associated products in the US. Watch this space.

Tech giant faces second setback in a month in dispute with Masimo www.lifesciencesipreview.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.