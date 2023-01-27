The Unified Patent Court (UPC) has just announced that the start of the sunrise period has been postponed for two months. The sunrise period is now expected to start on 1 March 2023, and the Unitary Patent and UPC are expected to come into effect on 1 June 2023.

This delay gives European patent applicants and proprietors some extra time to prepare for the new system. You can find our advice on steps to take now here, and further information on the UP/UPC system is available here.

