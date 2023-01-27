UK:
Start Of The Sunrise Period Has Been Postponed By Two Months
The Unified Patent Court (UPC) has just announced that the start
of the sunrise period has been postponed for two months. The
sunrise period is now expected to start on 1 March
2023, and the Unitary Patent and UPC are expected to come
into effect on 1 June 2023.
This delay gives European patent applicants and proprietors some
extra time to prepare for the new system. You can find our advice
on steps to take now here, and further
information on the UP/UPC system is available here.
