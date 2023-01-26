On 19 January 2023, the UPC announced the appointment of its first Registrar and Deputy-Registrar, Alexander Ramsay and Axel Jacobi, respectively. The announcement of Mr Ramsay and Mr Jacobi's appointments was made during the Advanced preparatory training for UPC appointed judges, which was launched in Budapest on 17 January 2023.

UPC Registrars: Mr Ramsay acted as Vice-Chairman of the UPC Preparatory Committee between 2013 and 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Committee in 2015. Most recently, he acted as the first Chairman of the UPC Administrative Committee from February 2022, before resigning in November 2022 to return to his role as a judge in the Swedish Patent and Market Court.

Mr Ramsay's role as Registrar, as set out on the UPC website, will be to:

organise the court proceedings and keep the register which includes records of all cases before the Court;

keep lists of judges and representatives;

publish the decisions of the Court;

maintain the Court's IT system;

assist the Presidium in the preparation of the Court's budget and to implement the budget;

publish annual statistical data, and other Court related information;

prepare and publish the official communication of the Court;

provide secretarial support to the Administrative, Budget and the Advisory Committees.

Axel Jacobi is the most recent Deputy-Chair of the UPC Administrative Committee and is a former employee of the patent law unit at German Federal Ministry of Justice. Both Mr Ramsay and Mr Jacobi took up their respective posts immediately from 19 January 2023, following a ceremony before the Court's Presidium on 18 January 2023.

Training of UPC judges: The Advanced preparatory training took place in Budapest for five days from 17 January 2023 and was attended by the appointed legally and technically qualified judges of the Court (a list of these judges already appointed is available here). The training was aimed at facilitating an in-depth understanding of the Rules of Procedure of the UPC and marked the first meeting of all appointed UPC judges.

