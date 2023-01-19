ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Sometimes the local patent is called a confirmation patent or a patent of importation. The procedure provides Applicants with simple and cost-effective protection for their patent rights in jurisdictions which they might not otherwise necessarily consider including in their patent portfolios.

In general, a registration of UK national patent worldwide has to be applied for within 3 years from the date of grant of the UK patent, but there are some exceptions and we urge you to enquire with us if this may be important to you.

[As an alternative to registration of a foreign patent, some countries have independent patent systems with a mere "local novelty" requirement for patentability, although these are becoming less and less important as the information revolution conveys knowledge around the world. In such countries a local national patent application may be available if the invention still has local novelty. If this is of interest, it is important to act quickly - without waiting for the UK patent to proceed to grant - or local novelty may be destroyed by others out of your control.]

UK or EP (UK) Any foreign patent Caribbean " Cayman Islands (no deadline)

" Grenada

" Guyana

" Anguilla

" Montserrat

" British Virgin Islands

" St Lucia

" Turks and Caicos Islands (5 years) " Haiti



Asia-Pacific " Brunei Darussalam (can also register patent of Malaysia or Singapore)- phasing out- depends on basic filing date

" Fiji

" Hong Kong

" Kiribati

" Nauru (can also register Australian or US patent)

" Solomon Islands " Tuvalu

" Cambodia (can also register patent of China or South Korea, depending on basic filing date)

" Nepal Africa/Indian Ocean/Middle East " Seychelles

" Sierra Leone





" Democratic Republic of the Congo

" Ethiopia



Atlantic/Mediterranean/

Black Sea " Bermuda

" Gibraltar

" Jersey " Guernsey (no deadline)

" Falkland Islands " St Helena

" Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Updated November 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.