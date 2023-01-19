Sometimes the local patent is called a confirmation patent or a patent of importation. The procedure provides Applicants with simple and cost-effective protection for their patent rights in jurisdictions which they might not otherwise necessarily consider including in their patent portfolios.

In general, a registration of UK national patent worldwide has to be applied for within 3 years from the date of grant of the UK patent, but there are some exceptions and we urge you to enquire with us if this may be important to you.

[As an alternative to registration of a foreign patent, some countries have independent patent systems with a mere "local novelty" requirement for patentability, although these are becoming less and less important as the information revolution conveys knowledge around the world. In such countries a local national patent application may be available if the invention still has local novelty. If this is of interest, it is important to act quickly - without waiting for the UK patent to proceed to grant - or local novelty may be destroyed by others out of your control.]

  UK or EP (UK) Any foreign patent
Caribbean

" Cayman Islands (no deadline)
" Grenada
" Guyana
" Anguilla
" Montserrat
" British Virgin Islands
" St Lucia 
" Turks and Caicos Islands (5 years)

 

 " Haiti
Asia-Pacific

" Brunei Darussalam (can also register patent of Malaysia or Singapore)- phasing out- depends on basic filing date
" Fiji
" Hong Kong
" Kiribati
" Nauru (can also register Australian or US patent)
" Solomon Islands

" Tuvalu
" Cambodia (can also register patent of China or South Korea, depending on basic filing date)

 
" Nepal
Africa/Indian Ocean/Middle East " Seychelles
" Sierra Leone
" Democratic Republic of the Congo
" Ethiopia
Atlantic/Mediterranean/
Black Sea

" Bermuda
" Gibraltar
" Jersey

" Guernsey (no deadline)
" Falkland Islands

" St Helena
" Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

 

 

 

Updated November 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.