We are pleased to see that the ST40 spherical tokamak at Tokamak Energy is up and running again, following an upgrade to include a new Thomson scattering laser system which is able to measure temperature and electron density at multiple positions across the plasma.

This upgrade will no doubt form part of a wider campaign investigating how to achieve the longer pulse times and higher Q factors of their future tokamak designs, in particular their commercial fusion pilot plant (ST-E1). This is an exciting time for fusion, and the Marks & Clerk team will be eagerly awaiting these future results.

