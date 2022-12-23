UK:
First Plasma For Tokamak Energy's Upgraded ST40 Fusion Device
23 December 2022
Marks & Clerk
We are pleased to see that the ST40 spherical tokamak at Tokamak
Energy is up and running again, following an upgrade to include a
new Thomson scattering laser system which is able to measure
temperature and electron density at multiple positions across the
plasma.
This upgrade will no doubt form part of a wider campaign
investigating how to achieve the longer pulse times and higher Q
factors of their future tokamak designs, in particular their
commercial fusion pilot plant (ST-E1). This is an exciting time for
fusion, and the Marks & Clerk team will be eagerly awaiting
these future results.
