The UPC website has confirmed that the timeline for the start of the Unified Patent Court has been delayed by two months.

The notice on the UPC website states that the sunrise period will now start on 1 March 2023 (previously 1 January 2023).

The Unified Patent Court is now due to open its doors on 1 June 2023 (previously 1 April 2023).

The website notice highlights that all other preparatory work is on track and therefore no further delay is expected.

