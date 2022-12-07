The UPC sunrise period which was expected to start on 1 January 2023 has now been postponed to 1 March 2023.

Consequently, the entry into force of the UPCA and opening of the UPC is now expected to be 1 June 2023. The delay, which was announced on the UPC website, is set to enable users to prepare themselves to use the Case Management System (CMS) and to sign documents electronically. Although the UPC has written guidelines and a list of providers to help users prepare themselves to use the CMS, many users have commented that there is not sufficient time to prepare, if the sunrise period was to have started on 1 January 2023 as originally planned.

No other changes to the UPC roadmap are expected. The UPC Rules of procedure have been adopted, the judges have been appointed and the functionalities of the CMS have been positively tested.

