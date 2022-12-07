This morning, the UPC has announced a two month delay to the start of the sunrise period to 1st March 2023, which means the new court will now open its doors on 1st June 2023. As per this morning's announcement, all other preparatory work is on track and in line with the published roadmap so no further delay is expected.

To find out more about what this means for you, please contact our dedicated UPC team on upc@marks-clerk.com.

"The start of the Sunrise Period is postponed for two months. The initial roadmap foresaw 1 January 2023 as the beginning of the Sunrise Period with an entry into force of the UPCA on 1 April 2023. The additional time is intended to allow future users to prepare themselves for the strong authentication which will be required to access the Case Management System (CMS) and to sign documents."

