The Unified Patent Court (UPC) is scheduled to open its doors in just over four months - but what actions do patent holders need to take now?
Ever since the proposed UPC start date of 1st April 2023 was announced, there has been a flurry of activity around the long awaited court and Unitary Patent. Our dedicated UPC team understands how busy business leaders and patent owners are - so with this in mind, we have devised a bite size webinar distilling the most important information you need to know into just 30 minutes. The recording can be found below and focuses on:
- A brief introduction to changes in jurisdiction including "why does opt-out matter?"
- The pros and cons of opting out
- Timing and process for opting out
- Contractual considerations
