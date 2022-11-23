The Unified Patents Court and the Unitary Patent system in Europe are finally happening – Q2 2023 is the expectation for launch.

We have decided to test the market's attitudes to the new changes, state of preparation, and early plans. We are launching a major survey of the market to see how businesses and professional advisors are reacting and preparing for the biggest changes in the European patent system for nearly 50 years.

The survey will be open until Friday 16 December 2022, and is easy to complete and will only take few minutes of your time. Click here to participate.

We will be publishing the results early next year, and will give all participants a priority review. If you are willing to provide more of your thoughts there is an opportunity at the end of the survey to let us know, and we will contact you in person.

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.