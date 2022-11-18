The European Patent Office (EPO) has now published its final report on the pilot project for opposition oral proceedings held by video conference (VICO). In a recent satisfaction survey, the EPO found that 77% of respondents found VICO to be "good" or "very good". Interestingly, the outcomes of opposition proceedings have returned to their typical relative distribution confirming the VICO has had no bias or impact on the outcomes of the decisions as a whole.

A Decision of the EPO President concerning the future of VICO proceedings is expected imminently. We will provide an update as soon as we have any further news.