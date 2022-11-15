The 11th Scottish Fermentation Network event was held last week at Summerhall, in Edinburgh. The day featured interesting talks from Peter Gardner of Avantor, Ian Maynard of ENOUGH and Joana Pereira of Holiferm. It was clear from the event that sustainability is a major concern to the members of the network and it was encouraging to hear of new products and processes developed with this in mind. My particular interest was piqued by the mycoprotein produced by ENOUGH as a high-fibre protein source made from grains, and which can be made to mimic meat products including fish, chicken fillets, burgers and pork chops. I was certainly glad that the buffet was made available after this talk!

