In our latest episode of the Cipher Vision Podcast, Understanding patent value, we were joined by Jay Yonamine, Product Manager, GEO at Google.

Jay shared with us his perspective on existing patent valuation methods and what the future could look like, given the possibilities and limitations of ML and AI.

In the podcast we cover:

The benefit of hiring senior data analyst experts to be situated within patent teams

The importance of accurately calculating patent value and why this hasn't always been possible

The need to think contextually about value, and the influence of ownership and purpose

How AI and ML can greatly enhance the capabilities of patent teams, improving efficiency and accuracy

In this special bonus video, Jay provides an overview of the data that underpins his stance on the topic, analysing the statistics that help differentiate patents from other asset classes, making patents all the harder to pin a number on.

