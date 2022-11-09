The Unified Patent Court has launched its official website today, replacing the UPC Preparatory Committee's original site at the same address: www.unified-patent-court.org. The new website carries links to all the key legal documents establishing the Court and to the Procedural Rules, as well as information on the Court and Registry. It also links to the case management system through which opt-out applications can be made once the sunrise period commences (likely to be 1 January 2023 if Germany deposits its ratification in December – see our post here) before the Court starts to receive cases on 1 April 2023.

The new UPC website carries information on (inter alia):

The site says that information on the Court's Judges will be added in November and that publication of new content will occur during three main phases:

Today's publication online of the first version of the site;

More content will be released during the Sunrise period;

Another update will follow during the Entry into force period.

