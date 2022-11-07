The new Unified Patent Court will have a two tier structure, namely a Court of First Instance and a Court of Appeal. Where a question of European Union law arises, a third tier can potentially arise, in that the court will be able to refer questions of EU law to the Court of Justice of the European Union for determination, just as is currently the case with the national courts of EU member states. This video also covers:

How will the court of first instance be devised?

How many regional divisions will there be and who can it host?

Where will the Court of Appeal be and what will be procedure look like?

