A Unitary Patent is a single patent right covering up to 24 European states or up to 360 million consumers. Unitary Patents are enforced through the Unified Patent Court, a new pan-European court, in a single court action covering all UPC member states. A Unitary Patent is obtained on the basis of a granted European patent. This means that companies do not need to change the way in which they apply for European patent protection. So companies can still continue to file European patent applications in the same way they do now. This video also covers:

When does a decision for Unitary Patent protection needs to be made?

Where do I file a request for a UP and what needs to accompany it?

What languages need to be considered for translation?

