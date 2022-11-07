A Unitary Patent is a single patent right covering up to 24 European states or up to 360 million consumers. A Unitary Patent is available to anybody regardless of nationality and can be obtained on the basis of a granted European patent. This means that companies do not need to change the way in which they apply for European patent protection. So companies can still continue to file and prosecute European patent applications in the same way they do now. Unitary Patents are enforced through the Unified Patent Court, a new pan-European court, in a single court action covering all UPC member states. This video also covers:

The key considerations of the court itself, and the associated costs

What is the most cost effective approach?

Do I need to consider long term budgetary implications?

