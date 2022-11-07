When the Unified Patent Court opens its doors, it will not only have jurisdiction over Unitary Patents but also, jointly with national courts, over national validations of European patents in UPC member states. This means that patent proceedings for existing as well as future national validations of a European patent could be brought in the Unified Patent Court or the relevant national court. If a party wishes to start revocation proceedings it can therefore choose the Unified Patent Court. This video also covers:

What are the consequences of opting out?

Why would opting out be appealing? And to whom?

What does the opt out process involve?

