The United Kingdom was initially an enthusiastic participant in the UPC project. However, once the UK chose to leave the European Union in 2016 is became apparent that its participation in the UPC would have to end. The result is that judgments of the UPC in respect of unitary patents, or non-unitary European patents validated in the UPC-participating states, will not of themselves decide the infringement or validity position for the United Kingdom. This video also covers:

Will we see patent proceedings running in parallel in the UK and in the UPC?

Will it be possible to fast-track a dispute through the UK courts in order to influence parallel UPC proceedings, or even to force a commercial settlement?

Can UK-based European patent attorneys with the appropriate litigation qualifications be entitled to represent clients in UPC proceedings?

You can learn more in our series of short UPC and UP videos here

self

To speak directly to a member of our UPC team please email upc@marks-clerk.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.