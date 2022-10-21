Canon Inc has revealed that, during the third quarter of 2022, the company has successfully removed a total of 1171 infringing listings from Amazon platforms in Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands using the Amazon Reporting Tool, letters of inquiry, or information letters. This follows a strong first quarter in which Canon removed 628 listings from these platforms, and the removal of 956 listings from the same sites during the second quarter of 2022.

Since June 2018, Canon has reportedly removed over 29,000 listings for third-party laser toner cartridges from these six European-based Amazon platforms that infringe the company's European patents.

By contrast, Canon has removed around 3400 infringing listings for laser toner cartridges from Amazon platforms in the US, Canada and Mexico since June 2018. Of these, 92 listings were removed in the third quarter of this year.

Canon is one of many companies using Amazon's range of tools to combat infringing product listings worldwide. The publication of Canon's takedown data provides a fascinating insight into the extent of counterfeit goods on Amazon and the consistency with which rights holders must monitor listings and take appropriate action. It will be interesting to see whether Canon's persistence will act as a deterrent and ultimately result in a reduction in the number of listings for infringing toner cartridges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.