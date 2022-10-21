Preparations for the launch of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) have taken another step forward, with the announcement of the appointment of judges and the composition of its Presidium.

A total of 87 judges have been appointed. They will take up their new role when the UPC Agreement comes into effect. 7 legally qualified judges have been appointed to the Court of Appeal, and 27 legally qualified judges have been appointed to the various local and regional divisions of the Court of First Instance. 51 technically qualified judges have been appointed, bringing expertise in all the major fields of technology.

According to the UPC's current roadmap the UPC Agreement is expected to come into effect on 1 April 2023, and the sunrise period for opting European patents and patent applications out of the UPC's jurisdiction will run from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023.

More information on the Unified Patent Court and Unitary Patent system is available here.

