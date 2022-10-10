On 6 October the UPC preparatory team released its roadmap regarding the opening of the UPC.

German ratification of the UPC agreement is likely to be on 19-23 December 2022, with the sunrise period commencing on 1 January 2023 and the UPC opening its doors on 1 April 2023.

You can view the full roadmap here.

