UK:
UPC Likely To Be Open On 1 April 2023
On 6 October the UPC preparatory team released its
roadmap regarding the opening of the UPC.
German ratification of the UPC agreement is likely to be on
19-23 December 2022, with the sunrise period commencing on 1
January 2023 and the UPC opening its doors on 1 April 2023.
You can view the full roadmap
here.
