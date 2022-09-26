The unitary patent system represents possibly the biggest change to the European patent landscape in decades.

Set out below are some of the most common questions that patent owners have about the new system and what issues they need to consider.

Patent protection in Europe

What are the current options for getting patent protection in Europe?

There are two options that can currently be used to get patent protection in Europe, namely:

(i) filing patent applications directly in a choice of countries throughout Europe (national patents) or;

(ii) filing a European patent application under the European Patent Convention (EPC).

Under the EPC route, a patent applicant files a European patent application at the European Patent Office (EPO) which then prosecutes the application and (hopefully) grants a European patent. There are 38 EPC-contracting countries and, once granted, a European patent may be validated in the patent owner's choice of EPC-contracting countries, where it essentially becomes a bundle of national patents. Each national patent stands and falls independently of the others, and each must be litigated separately in the relevant national court.

Patents which are obtained and validated in a selection of countries via the current EPC system are referred to herein as "traditional"/"traditionally validated" EP patents.

What is the unitary patent system?

The unitary patent system hopes to create a European patent registration and litigation system in which a patent owner can choose to register their granted European patent as a patent having unitary effect (a "unitary patent") across participating member states. In parallel a new court, the Unified Patent Court (UPC), will have competence to hear actions relating to such unitary patents.

The unitary patent will coexist with national patents and also traditionally validated European patents such that patent owners will have the choice whether to use the unitary patent option or use the current options to either file national patents or to validate a bundle of national patents from a granted European patent.

As well as being solely competent to hear cases relating to unitary patents, the UPC will also have joint competence with national courts to hear cases relating to traditional European patents subject to transitional provisions in which a patent owner can choose to opt their traditional European patent (e.g., an EP(DE)) out of the competence of the new UPC.

When will the new unitary patent system start?

The remaining action required to bring the unitary patent system into operation is the deposition of Germany's instrument of ratification of the UPC Agreement (UPCA). The system will go live on the first day of the fourth month following the deposit of this instrument.

Germany is expected to deposit its instrument of ratification at some point in the next few months and the unitary patent system is therefore expected to come into force at some point in early 2023.

It should be noted that the start date may be delayed while the final aspects of the system are put into place. Therefore, please check with us for the most up to date information regarding the start of the system.

How many countries are part of the unitary patent system?

Any country that is an EU Member State may be a participating country within the unitary patent system. Out of the 27 countries within the EU however, Croatia, Spain and Poland are not currently taking part.

As things stand the unitary patent system will commence with 17 of the remaining 24 EU countries, namely: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden.

Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Ireland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia will join the system as they complete their respective ratification procedures.

Since the UK has left the EU, it is not able to participate in the unitary patent system. Unitary patents will therefore not cover the UK and, in order to obtain protection in the UK, patent owners will need to continue to validate granted European patents in the UK.

What is the sunrise period?

Since January 2022 the unitary patent system has been in a "Provisional Application Period" so that preparatory work to establish the UPC can be completed. As part of this provisional phase there will be a "sunrise period" during which patent owners will be able to lodge a request to opt out traditional European patent applications and granted European patents from the competence of the new Unified Patent Court.

The sunrise period will begin once Germany deposits instrument of ratification of the UPC Agreement and therefore the sunrise period will be a period of 3-4 months prior to the UPC coming into force.

European patents with unitary effect

How can a unitary patent be obtained?

The current procedure for applying for and obtaining a European patent will not change. Upon grant of a European patent the patent owner will have one month to file a request for unitary effect at the EPO. Traditional validations in countries outside the unitary patent system (e.g. in the UK, Switzerland) can be made within 3 months of grant of the European patent.

During the sunrise period the EPO has announced two transitional measures that will apply to European patent applications for which a Rule 71(3) EPC communication has been issued. Firstly, for such patent applications it will be possible to file early requests for unitary effect before the start of the unitary patent system. Secondly, for such patent applications, it will also be possible to delay grant until the unitary patent system has come into force.

What's the cost of a unitary patent?

There is no official fee for requesting unitary effect. The costs associated with filing and prosecuting a European patent application will not change.

For unitary patents there will be new, annual, renewal fee and, during a period of 6-12 years from the start of the system, a translation requirement.

What will the renewal fees for a unitary patent be?

Under current arrangements, renewal fees at the EPO need to be paid from the third year after filing. After grant, renewal fees are paid to the national patent offices where the granted EP patent has been validated.

For unitary patents the EPO will levy renewal fees that are broadly equivalent to the renewal fees that would be payable in the top four validating states (Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands, the so-called "True Top 4" scheme). Given that it can take a European patent around 5 years to get to grant patent owners will actually be paying a mixture of fees (EPO maintenance fees up to around year 5 and then unitary patent fees thereafter).

The actual renewal fee levels for unitary patents can be found here and are set out below.

Unitary patent renewal fees (Renewal fee to be paid to EPO) Year 11 1460 Euros Year 2 35 Euros Year 12 1775 Euros Year 3 105 Euros Year 13 2105 Euros Year 4 145 Euros Year 14 2455 Euros Year 5 315 Euros Year 15 2830 Euros Year 6 475 Euros Year 16 3240 Euros Year 7 630 Euros Year 17 3640 Euros Year 8 815 Euros Year 18 4055 Euros Year 9 990 Euros Year 19 4455 Euros Year 10 1175 Euros Year 20 4855 Euros

Patent owners considering using the unitary patent system should assess their likely renewal fee costs carefully with their representatives. Although savings may be available for patentees that traditionally validate in a lot of countries, the situation is less clear cut for those that either validate in a handful of countries only or who practice portfolio management by pruning nationally validated patents from their portfolio.

What are the translation requirements for a unitary patent?