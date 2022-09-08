The UPC Committee has issued a consolidated version of the UPC Rules of Procedure following the approval of final changes to the 18th draft in July. These Rules are now in force as of 1 September 2022. For details of the final changes made to the Rules before their implementation, see our blog post here.

Consolidated versions of the Rules are also available in French and German, the other official languages of the UPC.

For detailed background and comment on the UPC and the Rules of Procedure see our UPC and unitary patent hub.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.