UK:
The UPC Rules Of Procedure Are Now In Force
08 September 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
The UPC Committee has issued a consolidated version of the UPC Rules of
Procedure following the approval of final changes to the
18th draft in July. These Rules are now in force as of 1
September 2022. For details of the final changes made to the Rules
before their implementation, see our blog post here.
Consolidated versions of the Rules are also available in French and German, the other
official languages of the UPC.
For detailed background and comment on the UPC and the Rules of
Procedure see our UPC and unitary patent hub.
