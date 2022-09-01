UK:
A Cautionary Tale Of Draft Judgments And Email Exploders
01 September 2022
Maucher Jenkins
In a recent instalment in the ongoing English proceedings
between Optis v Apple, the Patents Court had to consider whether
there had been a reported unauthorised disclosure of the result of
a trial in which Optis had sought an injunction to restrain Apple
from infringing one of its patents.
Optis had succeeded in arguing that it was not right for a party
that used the technology of a standard essential patent (SEP) to
have the benefit of the patentee's FRAND undertaking in terms
of immunity from being sued, without the corresponding burden of
taking a FRAND licence. Two days after the draft judgment was
provided to the parties, it was alleged that the outcome had been
disclosed to a third party in breach of the confidentiality
directions contained in the draft judgment.
However, it subsequently transpired that there had been no
unauthorised disclosure of the reserved judgment. The decision
provides a cautionary tale of the importance of good conduct when
receiving a draft judgment.
This is the abstract of an article published in full on
the Computer and Telecommunications Law Review: C.T.L.R. 2022, 28(2), 35-37
