UK:
The Contribution Of Patents To Enterprise Value
This article describes a valuation methodology for calculating
the contribution that an entire portfolio makes to the overall
value of the company.
The authors – Nigel Swycher, Cipher CEO and Steve Harris,
Cipher CTO – have coined the description in situ valuation
for this approach to emphasise that the valuation is only relevant
to the current owner and that it is not dependent on a specific
licensing, litigation or other corporate event.
