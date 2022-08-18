ARTICLE

UK: The Contribution Of Patents To Enterprise Value

This article describes a valuation methodology for calculating the contribution that an entire portfolio makes to the overall value of the company.

The authors – Nigel Swycher, Cipher CEO and Steve Harris, Cipher CTO – have coined the description in situ valuation for this approach to emphasise that the valuation is only relevant to the current owner and that it is not dependent on a specific licensing, litigation or other corporate event.

