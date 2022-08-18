ARTICLE

Beatriz San Martin talks about the challenges life sciences companies face today when navigating patent protection. Companies are coming up against concerns about when to file patents; how to protect secondary and further medical uses in Europe, Asia, and the US; and the recent political and social pressure to curtail the scope of patent protection related to covid-19 vaccines.

This is the latest in our series: "Insights: Life Sciences" where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

