Beatriz San Martin talks about the challenges life sciences companies face today when navigating patent protection. Companies are coming up against concerns about when to file patents; how to protect secondary and further medical uses in Europe, Asia, and the US; and the recent political and social pressure to curtail the scope of patent protection related to covid-19 vaccines.

