European Union:
Protecting UK/EU Patents Post-Covid (Video)
18 August 2022
Arnold & Porter
Beatriz San Martin talks about the challenges life sciences
companies face today when navigating patent protection. Companies
are coming up against concerns about when to file patents; how to
protect secondary and further medical uses in Europe, Asia, and the
US; and the recent political and social pressure to curtail the
scope of patent protection related to covid-19 vaccines.
This is the latest in our series: "Insights: Life
Sciences" where we examine the legal issues and trends
impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.
» See the rest of the
"Insights: Life Sciences" series here.
