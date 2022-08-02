Pace of innovation findings

Life Sciences were a clear leader out of all the patent categories tracked to chart the pace of innovation. This was one of the lead findings in Cipher's recent A Global View of Innovation report.

In the total number of technology inventions, Life Sciences ranked third, behind Mechanical and Information.

Total number of published Life Sciences patents

Using patent filings as an indicator of innovation, Life Sciences have published the most patents in the last three years – 550,000.

The largest growth areas in Life Sciences are shown to be in these fields:

Cleaning

Absorbent materials

Food & Drink

Infection & Disease therapy.

The top owners of inventions

Our analysis revealed that household names such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal and Canon are amongst the Life Sciences players driving this innovation change.



About our Global Innovation report

Our Global Innovation report used our unique Universal Technology Taxonomy to provide a breakdown of the world's inventions and activity into individual technology sectors.

View or download the report to:

see the share of inventions a particular technology area has

learn which invention areas are showing the most growth

Global innovation overview

