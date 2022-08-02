self

In the second episode of The IP Podcast's UPC special, Dehns Partner Mark Bell discusses what factors people need to consider when deciding on the best course of action for their patent, patents or patent applications, including:

Where does the patent owner or applicant wish to obtain patent protection?

The costs of validation and renewal for European patents

Will the jurisdiction of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) be a potential problem?

Loss of flexibility in managing the patent portfolio over the life of a European patent

All these questions and more, answered in less than 30 minutes!

