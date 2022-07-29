UK:
Standard Essential Patents - Season 2 Episode 7 (Podcast)
Episode 7 in Season 2 of the Cipher Vision Podcast series
features Lew Zaretzki, Managing Director of Hamilton
IPV.
Lew shared with us his thoughts and experiences with SEPs,
discussing what the current environment looks like, and how they
can create less friction and more productive IP efficiency.
He chats to the hosts of the Cipher Vision podcast, who are:
