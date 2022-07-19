UK:
The IP Podcast – Season 2 Ep. 2: The UPC (Part 1)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of The IP Podcast, we're looking at a major
topic in the IP world, and certainly the biggest and most
significant change to the European Patent system for nearly 50
years – the introduction of the Unified Patent Court and the
Unitary Patent.
Dehns Partner Mark Bell discusses:
- What is the Unified Patent Court?
- What is the Unitary Patent?
- How will it affect those with either granted or pending
European patents?
All these questions and more, answered in less than 30
minutes!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY
>
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS
>
'The IP Podcast' can also be found on
Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts. Search for "Dehns
IP" and subscribe to make sure you never miss an episode!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from UK
AI Inventorship In The UK – Consultation Says "No"
Boult Wade Tennant
Just as the days (in the UK at least) start getting shorter the UK government has published its response following the consultation on changes to UK patent law to recognise Artificial Intelligence (AI) inventors.
AI Inventions And Patent Law
HGF Ltd
A worldwide agreement on protection of inventions made by Artificial Intelligence is essential to address the threats posed by AI to the patent system, argue two academics at the...
Damages – No Turning Back
Marks & Clerk
The winner in an intellectual property infringement action will normally ask the court for an injunction to restrain further infringement, and will also ask for an order for procedures to ...